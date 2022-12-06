Check For Unclaimed Property During Holiday Season

HARRISBURG – Residents are being encouraged to search for unclaimed property at the PA Treasury during the holiday season. York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill says one in 10 Pennsylvanians has property waiting to be claimed. With the holiday season approaching, York Countians can easily check if they have unclaimed property sitting in the state Treasury, Phillips-Hill recently toured the Treasury’s vault in Harrisburg with state Treasurer Stacy Garrity. The tour highlighted the efforts Treasurer Garrity and her team have made to streamline the unclaimed property recovery process for Pennsylvanians. Garrity emphasized one of her signature achievements has been to return military decorations to the veterans who earned them or their families. Residents can check for unclaimed property at patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property/. Veterans and their families can check for military decorations by clicking on the picture below.

