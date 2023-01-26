Charges In Burglary At The Green Dragon

EPHRATA – A Harrisburg man is being charged with a burglary at the Green Dragon Farmers Market in Lancaster County. 23-year-old Devan Robinson is charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, and criminal mischief after he and another male committed the crime during the overnight hours on December 14, 2022. Ephrata Police are currently working to identify the second male suspect involved in the burglary. Robinson is currently incarcerated at the Berks County Prison on unrelated charges.