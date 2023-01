Charges In Assault At Lancaster County Hospital

EPHRATA – Police have charged an Ephrata man with aggravated assault and criminal mischief as the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred December 7, 2022, at 2:42 p.m. at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. 22-year-old Ethan Sorensen, an emergency room patient, kicked a nursing staff member, causing injury. Sorensen also damaged a hospital room door by punching a window. Sorensen is incarcerated in the Lancaster County Prison.