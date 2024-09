Charges Filed In TikTok L-S School Threat

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities in Lancaster County have filed charges against the suspect involved in a TikTok threat against Lampeter Strasburg School District. One count of Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree, was filed against an unidentified 14-year-old female student from Lampeter Strasburg High School. West Lampeter Township Police say the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office was also consulted prior to the charge.