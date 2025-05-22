Charges Filed In Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County have filed a criminal complaint against 26-year-old Brandon Hooper of Lititz. On Sunday, May 18 around 2:39 a.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Hooper was driving for suspicion of DUI after making observations of unsafe driving on Broad Street in Lititz. Hooper initially pulled over to the side of the road in response to the officer’s attempt to stop him. However, prior to the officer being able to make face-to-face contact with him, Hooper pulled away, traveling north on Route 501. Police attempted to stop Hooper again, but discontinued upon consideration of safety concerns. A short time later, it was discovered that Hooper collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Route 501 and Lexington Road in Warwick Township. The collision resulted in critical injuries sustained by a driver and passenger in the vehicle that Hooper collided with, a 17-year old, and 18-year old. Lititz Borough Police subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Hooper, which was served yesterday at Lancaster General when he was released after receiving care from injuries sustained in the crash. Hooper was arraigned and was assigned bail in the amount of $225,000. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled.