Charges Filed In Fatal Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities filed charges after a deadly crash killed a brother and sister at the intersection of Main Street and Graystone Road in East Petersburg on May 22, 2021. 38-year-old Cesar Torres of Florida faces two counts each of homicide by vehicle and other charges. Around 9:06 p.m., police responded to a collision between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer. The pickup’s occupants, Brandie and Leonard Kasper of Mount Joy, died at the scene. Torres, who drove the tractor trailer, was not hurt. A reconstruction of the collision revealed the tractor-trailer went through a steady red traffic light and struck the pickup. Road conditions were dry and clear at the time. The posted speed limit is 25 mph, but the tractor-trailer was traveling between 31-33 miles an hour when it went through the red signal. The investigation concluded that Torres was the sole contributor to the cause of the collision, which resulted in two deaths, and failed to stop for a clearly visible red traffic signal even though he had sufficient time and distance to see the light and come to a controlled stop.