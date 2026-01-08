Charges Filed In Fatal Lancaster County Buggy Crash

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police have charged a Berks County man involved in a fatal horse and buggy crash yesterday on the 4000 block of Strasburg Road in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County. An investigation found a Dodge Caravan driven by 33-year-old Danial Miller of Mertztown was eastbound when he collided with the rear of the buggy. The impact caused the 65-year-old woman driver of the buggy to be ejected. She died at the scene. PSP says Miller was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash. Miller is charged with vehicular homicide while DUI and multiple related DUI charges.