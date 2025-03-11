Charges Filed in Fatal Dauphin County Accident

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Harrisburg Police arrested and charged 55-year-old Mary Flatley of Dauphin with her involvement in a fatal accident that occurred on November 8th, 2024. On that day, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on US-22/322, just north of Elmerton Avenue. Officers discovered that an occupant of one of the vehicles, a young child, had suffered serious injuries. The child was transferred to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries. Flatley, the driver of the striking vehicle, faces homicide by vehicle while DUI, recklessly endangering another person, driving at a safe speed, and other charges.