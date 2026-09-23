Charges Filed In Dauphin County Fatal Crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities have charged a 17-year-old driver with homicide by vehicle while DUI and other offenses after a fatal August 11th crash at the intersection of West Hersheypark Drive and North Hockersville Road in Derry Township. The crash involved a sedan and a mini-van, resulting in the death of the mini-van’s driver, 57-year-old Ronald Lindenmuth of Phoenix, AZ. A passenger in the mini-van, 62-year-old James Everly of Harrisburg was transported to Hershey Medical Center where they later died. The driver of the sedan, a 17-year-old male, was also taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. From evidence gathered during the investigation, it is believed the 17-year-old driver was traveling in excess of 70 mph upon approach to the intersection and was under the influence of marijuana to a degree which rendered him incapable of safely driving his vehicle. He is being charged as a juvenile.