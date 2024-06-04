Charges Filed In Child Shooting In Columbia

COLUMBIA –A Lancaster County man is charged with a Sunday afternoon shooting of a child. 19-year-old Jayden Whitlock of Columbia is charged in relation to the investigation into the gunshot wound suffered by a 3-year old boy at a home in the 500 block of Locust Street in Columbia. Whitlock admitted that the gun used in the incident belonged to him and that he left it unattended in a room accessible to children. The firearm, A Glock pistol, was reported stolen in Reading in March 2024. The investigation is ongoing. Whitlock faces receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of children, and other charges. He’s in Lancaster County Prison. A preliminary hearing is pending.