Charges Filed For Privacy Invasion At Ephrata Store

EPHRATA – A Lancaster County man has been charged with invasion of privacy, intercept of communications, and other counts after he was caught photographing women without their knowledge at an Ephrata store. An investigation by Ephrata Police found that 19-year-old Justin Stauffer of Lititz possessed multiple videos of the intimate parts of twelve different victims, which were not taken with the person’s knowledge and consent. The videos were captured on a cellular device in the changing area of the Fashion Cents Consignment store at 240 N. Reading Road. After forensic examination of the cellular device, it was determined there were no other illicit videos contained on the device. The charges were filed yesterday where Stauffer was arraigned and received $10,000 unsecured bail.