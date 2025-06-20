Charges Filed For Deliberate Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER – A Berks County woman faces charges after causing an accident on Route 30 near the on ramp from Manheim Pike in Lancaster County. On June 15, police made contact with a victim who said 40-year-old Morgana Bradley of Wyomissing had intentionally stopped her vehicle in the right lane and reversed her vehicle into the victim’s vehicle with enough force to push it into the concrete median. When the officer spoke to Bradley, she claimed the victim had intentionally rear ended her and reversed into the median themselves. A witness produced a video of the crash confirming the victim’s statement. It showed that Bradley aggressively stopped her vehicle while the victim was behind her causing the victim to rear end her vehicle. The victim exited their vehicle and approached Bradley’s. At the same time, Bradley reversed and collided with the front of the victim’s vehicle, pushing it into the concrete median. The estimated damage to the vehicle is over $5,600. A criminal complaint was filed and Bradley was taken into custody and committed to Lancaster County Prison.