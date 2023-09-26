Charges Filed Against PSP Trooper

ELIZABETHVILLE (AP) – A PA State Police trooper is facing felony charges for allegedly using his position to forcibly restrain and involuntarily commit his ex-girlfriend to a psychiatric facility. The charges stem from an August incident when 37-year-old Ronald Davis allegedly petitioned for an involuntary mental health commitment for his ex-girlfriend, based on text messages that indicated she was suicidal. Davis is accused of using the approved commitment document to apprehend her without authorization from his supervisor, and then forcibly restraining her in a physical altercation, according to a police affidavit. A PSP spokesperson said Davis was suspended without pay after the charges were filed last week. Davis was a state trooper since 2015 and stationed in Jonestown, Lebanon County.