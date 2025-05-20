Charges Filed Against Phony Lancaster County Chiropractor

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man who falsely claimed to be a chiropractor and who sexually assaulted multiple women and a child over the course of more than 20 years. 61-year-old John Esh of Strasburg Township faces a single count of practice of chiropractic without a license, eight counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, eight counts of indecent assault without consent and one count each of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors. Esh is accused of assaulting nine different victims, all members of the Plain community who are mostly Lancaster County residents, at his residence on Beaver Valley Pike and multiple other locations both in and out of the county dating back to 2002. Police began investigating Esh in February 2024. Esh is free after posting $50,000 bail.