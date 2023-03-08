Charges After Shot Enters Occupied Lancaster County Dwelling

LITITZ – A Lancaster County man is charged after a shot was fired into an occupied dwelling in the 100 block of Guilder Place in Warwick Township on February 17. A person entered into a child’s nursery and noticed debris on the floor from a hole in the room’s drywall. A small child was sleeping in a crib within the nursery. While removing the child from the crib, an area of new damage to the crib was observed caused by the projectile which was fired into the dwelling. The child was not hurt. Police conducted forensic processing of the scene, interviewed witnesses, and a suspect who resided nearby, who admitted he shot at a squirrel during the same time frame. Upon completion of the investigation, police charged 24-year-old Dakota Johnson-Ortiz of Lititz in connection with offenses related to shooting into an occupied dwelling.