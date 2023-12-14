Charges After Lancaster County Homicide

LANCASTER – Homicide charges have been filed against 18-year-old Brian Gray after a December 11th incident in the 1000 block of N. Duke Street in Lancaster. Police were provided access to a detached garage at the rear of the property and found 68-year-old Michael Pfender deceased. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be multiple traumatic injuries and the manner to be homicide. According to charging documents, witnesses told police Pfender lived in the detached garage and a group, including Gray and the victim, were all hanging out in the garage earlier that night. Another witness stated Gray had become upset with Pfender over comments perceived as disrespectful. Gray later walked into the lobby of the Lancaster Police Station and turned himself in. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 18. Gray is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail.