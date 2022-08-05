Charges After A Lancaster County Incident

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County charged a man with recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Officers responded at 12:50 a.m. today to the 1600 block of Auction Road in Penn Township for a shooting. Officers learned that William Bonanno of Manheim observed a suspicious person walking near his vehicle, parked outside. Armed with a firearm, Bonanno exited his home to investigate and located two people sitting inside a vehicle near his property. He watched the persons exit the vehicle and walk towards a nearby apartment. Suspecting the occupants were involved in criminal activity, Bonanno confronted the two subjects and a verbal altercation ensued. Bonanno alleged that he “felt in danger for his life,” brandished his firearm, and fired a “warning shot” in the direction of one of the subjects. Bonanno was taken into custody without incident and was processed and charged. The firearm involved was recovered.