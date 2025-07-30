Changing Lancaster Streets From One Way To Two Way

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster is inviting pedestrians, drivers, cyclists, commuters to their Vision Zero Open House – a drop-in event focused on making Lancaster City streets safer and more accessible for everyone. Persons can learn about traffic safety, the benefits of two-way streets, and city projects like the Two-Way Street Restoration Study, Safe Routes to School, and the Ann & Juniata Streetscape Improvements. Lancaster is studying and receiving public input on the possibility of changing nine city streets from one way to two way. Streets being considered for the change include Queen, King, Prince, Lime, Duke, Orange, Chestnut, Walnut, and Church Streets. An online survey regarding the two way street changes can be found by clicking on the banner below or persons can learn more and share insights by dropping by anytime today between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Lancaster Public Library at 151 N. Queen Street.