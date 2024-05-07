Changing Hands At A Lancaster County Pork Producer

LANCASTER – A Lancaster pork company has been acquired by the fifth-largest pork producer in the United States. Clemens Food Group of Hatfield, Montgomery County, has announced its acquisition of Kunzler & Company. The acquisition includes all three Kunzler plants, one in Lancaster and two in Tyrone, Blair County. Company President Brad Clemens said he’s glad to carry forward the Kunzler legacy as they expand in the industry. While the ownership will transition to Clemens, the Kunzler brand and its local facilities will remain intact. Kunzler has been in operation since 1901.