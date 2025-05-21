Changing From A Closed To Open PA Primary

HARRISBURG – PA has a closed primary system, meaning that only voters registered with a given political party can vote in that party’s primary. Voters who are unaffiliated or registered as a third party are prohibited from voting in a primary election. Legislation to open PA’s primaries was voted out of the state House Government Committee this month. House Bill 280, authored by Reps. Jared Solomon and Chris Rabb, both of Philadelphia County, would make the change. The lawmakers say 1.4 million independent voters in PA provide tax dollars to pay for primaries, but have no vote and this must end. Currently, thirty states offer open primaries.