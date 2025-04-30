Chance Of Wildfire Spread Continues Today

HARRISBURG –A combination of dry and windy conditions today will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across our region. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 15 to 25 percent accompanied by wind gusts between 10 and 20 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. Meanwhile, efforts continue to tackle two wildfires in Michaux State Forest in Cumberland County. The Thompson Hollow Fire is at 2,248 acres with 53% containment. The Hammonds Rocks Fire is at 470 acres with 92% containment. Thompson Hollow Road from Shippensburg Road to Whitmer Road is closed. Three Turn Road is closed from Thompson Hollow Road to Ridge Road.