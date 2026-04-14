Ceremony To Honor PA’s Women Veterans

HARRISBURG – Women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces are encouraged to register by May 8 for a state Capitol ceremony honoring their service. The 4th annual Women Veterans Day Commemoration will be held Wednesday, June 10. Women veterans across PA are invited to submit entries for a display featuring each participant’s likeness alongside a personal reflection on “What Service Means to Me.” In advance of the in-person ceremony, a virtual display will be accessible online beginning June 8 at the website of the event’s host, SenatorPennycuick.com. To submit a biography and be featured in the display, you can click on the banner below. For more information or help with registration, call Sen. Tracy Pennycuick’s office at 215-541-2388.