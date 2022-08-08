Celebrating Cutting PA’s Corporate New Income Tax

YORK – Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate PA‘s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax rate that puts the state on a path to a rate of 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves the economy forward. Wolf called the lower rate “a game-changer for business in PA.” The current 9.99% rate often posed a barrier to PA’s ability to attract new business and new jobs. Reducing the rate was a bipartisan effort by lawmakers in Harrisburg. The rate will drop from 9.99% to 8.99% for tax year 2023, with a .5% reduction each subsequent year until the CNIT rate reaches 4.99% for tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2031.