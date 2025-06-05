Celebrating All Things Dairy In PA

HARRISBURG – As National Dairy Month gets underway, several state agriculture and dairy industry leaders gathered in Harrisburg to celebrate everything dairy across the Commonwealth. Nearly 5,000 dairy farms call PA their home. The state’s dairy industry supports 52,000 jobs and generates over $11 billion in annual state economic revenue. PA Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman, Sen. Elder Vogel said our dairy farmers, and all farmers for that matter, are depended upon 24/7, 365 days a year, and serve as the cornerstone of our nation. Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties, Majority Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, commented that the dairy industry is a major economic driver in the communities he represents and is a critical part of our Commonwealth’s history, heritage, and future. Lancaster, Franklin, Lebanon, Berks, and Blair Counties are the top five dairy producing counties in PA. These five counties contribute $4.9 billion of the $11 billion annual economic revenue the dairy brings into the state.