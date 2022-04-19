Catalog Proposed For Online Courses For Students/Professional Development For Teachers

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved legislation establishing a course catalog for online courses for K-12 students and professional development for teachers. House Bill 1330 would require the PA Department of Education to create a clearinghouse of online courses for students in grades K-12 to be accessible to public schools, non-public schools, home education programs, and the general public. Schools may opt to participate in the programs as they see fit. The courses would be phased in beginning with high school classes in the 2024-25 school year, followed by middle and then elementary school courses. In addition, a professional development course catalog for teachers would be created. The measure seeks to enhance and improve PA schools and serve as a model for the rest of the country. The bill now goes to the PA Senate for consideration.