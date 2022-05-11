Casey Supporting Abortion Access Legislation

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey says he will support legislation slated to come before the Senate allowing access to abortion in the U.S. In a statement, Casey said, “ I will again vote yes to advance debate on the Women’s Health Protection Act and I will support the bill if there is a vote on final passage in the future.” The Democrat lawmaker said “the circumstances around the entire debate on abortion have changed. In light of the leaked Supreme Court decision draft overturning Roe v. Wade, and subsequent reports that Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate will introduce legislation to enact a nationwide six-week ban, the real question of the moment is: do you support a categorical ban on abortion? During my time in public office, I have never voted for—nor do I support—such a ban.” Casey’s comments stand in stark contrast to his pro life father, former PA Gov. Robert Casey, who signed into law PA’s Abortion Control Act, which provided safeguards as a ban on late-term abortions, 24-hour waiting periods for abortion, informed consent prior to abortion, parental consent, and a ban on sex-selection abortions.