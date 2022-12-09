Casey Says Remember PA Teacher In Russian Prison

WASHINGTON, DC – While applauding the release of American basketball player Brittney Griner from Russia, PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey urged the Biden Administration to prioritize the release of Marc Fogel, a PA educator imprisoned in Russia since August 2021. Fogel is a resident of Oakmont, Allegheny County, and served as an international educator for 35 years. He was detained in Russia for possession of marijuana, prescribed by a doctor for his chronic pain. Casey said Fogel is being detained under similar circumstances to Griner. His family fears he will not survive his 14-year sentence in a hard labor camp. Casey has been pushing the Biden Administration to prioritize Fogel’s case over the course of the last year. In August, he sent a letter to Secretary Blinken urging the State Department to designate Mr. Fogel as “wrongfully detained,” so his case can get the appropriate attention from U.S. officials. Casey followed up in October urging immediate action by the State Department.