Casey/McCormick Hold Debate

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrat PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick held a debate. The outcome of their race could help determine which party controls the narrowly divided U.S. Senate. Casey tried to drive home the message that McCormick is a carpetbagging ex-hedge fund CEO. McCormick hit Casey as willing to vote 99% of the time with President Biden and Vice President Harris. One thing the candidates agreed on was opposing the sale of U.S. Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel. Meanwhile they disagreed on preserving the Senate filibuster. Casey supports ending it so senators vote on big issues. McCormick said the filibuster protects moderation. The candidates agreed to another debate to be held at a Philadelphia TV station Oct. 15.