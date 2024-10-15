Casey/McCormick Debate Again On TV

HARRISBURG (AP) – A second debate will be held this evening between Democrat PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick. The debate comes with control of the U.S. Senate on the line this election. Tens of millions of dollars are pouring into the PA race. During their first debate two weeks ago, Casey, who’s seek a fourth term, portrayed McCormick as a wealthy, carpetbagging former hedge fund CEO who will serve the interests of billionaires. McCormick painted Casey as a weak, do-nothing career politician rubber-stamping policies of the Biden-Harris Administration. The 60-minute debate is being hosted by WPVI-TV in Philadelphia and will air live on TV and online beginning at 7 p.m.