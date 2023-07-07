Casey Lands Best Fundraising Quarter In His Senate Re-Election Campaign

HARRISBURG (AP) – More than $4 million has been raised in the last three months for PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s campaign. The Democrat lawmaker’s campaign said the fundraising result beats the previous best quarter of his career by over $1.2 million. Casey gives Democrats a strong candidate in what’s expected to be a difficult 2024 campaign to keep their 51-49 Senate majority. Casey’s reelection bid awaits a possible Republican challenger from ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick. McCormick narrowly lost the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in 2022 to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who lost the election to Democrat John Fetterman.