Casey Bills Allow Those With Disabilities Run For Elected Office

WASHINGTON, DC – Two bills from PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey would support people with disabilities when running for local government elected positions. One bill would ensure people with disabilities do not lose their federal disability benefits when campaigning for elected office. For low-income people with disabilities, the threat of benefit loss can eliminate their option to run for elected office. The Social Security Administration can consider unpaid campaigning to be work and may reduce or completely eliminate a person’s federal benefits, such as Social Security Disability Insurance. The bill would clarify to federal agencies administering disability benefits that campaigning for an elected office does not disqualify a person from receiving disability benefits. For more information on this bill, CLICK HERE. The other bill would provide local governments with limited budgets with funding to support accommodations for local elected officials with disabilities. You can find out more about this legislation by CLICKING HERE.

