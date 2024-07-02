Casey Backs Biden For Another Term

SCRANTON (AP) – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey says President Biden is able to run a strong race and serve a second term. Casey stood by his close ally following a disastrous debate performance last Thursday night. Casey acknowledges that Biden had a bad debate, but says voters are more concerned about issues like abortion, labor, and the fate of democracy. Casey, who is also seeking reelection, would not elaborate on why he thinks Biden is fit. Casey’s challenger, Republican David McCormick accuses Casey of lying about Biden’s fitness and suggested that Biden’s Cabinet should consider forcing him out of office, using the 25th Amendment.