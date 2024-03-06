Carney Gives Final State Of The State Address

WILMINGTON, DE (AP) – Democrat John Carney touted job growth and increased school funding as being among the highlights of his two terms as Delaware’s governor in his final State of the State address. Carney also noted record infrastructure plans in each of the past three years, and his focus on ensuring that budget growth is sustainable. Affordable housing programs, green energy initiatives, and gun control also made Carney’s list of achievements. Carney took office in 2017 and is barred from seeking a third term because of term limits. He is now eyeing a bid to become mayor of Wilmington. Among the unfinished business Carney wants to address is legislation to permanently control growth in the operating budget.