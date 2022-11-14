Carlisle Shooting Injures Teen

CARLISLE – Carlisle Police are investigating a shooting that took place along the 100 block of E. North Street Friday night at 11:38 p.m.. A 16-year-old was shot during the incident and was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital where they are still receiving care. The assailant is not in custody at this time, but it appears the victim was specifically involved in the incident and the shooting was not a random act. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 and ask for Detective Miller.