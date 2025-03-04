Car Crashes Into Dauphin County Home

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A vehicle careened through an intersection and into a Dauphin County home early Sunday morning. Authorities were dispatched at 2:30am Sunday to a home on Bedford street, and when they arrived on the scene, they found that a car had not just crashed into the residence, but it had actually crashed through the residence, entering one of the front walls and exiting the back wall. The driver was hospitalized after the crash, but fortunately the residents of the home weren’t injured. The events that led up to the crash are still unclear.