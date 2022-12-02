Capitol Tree Lighting Invitation From Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf are inviting the public to join them for the 2022 Capitol Tree Lighting ceremony at noon on Monday, December 5 in the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg. Gov. Wolf said the Capitol Tree Lighting ceremony marks the official start to the holiday season in the Capitol Complex. He and the First Lady are excited to bring in the 2022 holiday season with music, good tidings, and the lighting of the Capitol Tree. The Governor will deliver a special holiday message and lead the audience for the countdown to light the Capitol Tree. The ceremony is open to the public for those wishing to attend.