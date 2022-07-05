Capitol Quiet During 5th Day Without New Pennsylvania Budget

HARRISBURG (AP) — Most Pennsylvania lawmakers are absent from the state Capitol five days into the new budget year. There’s no state government spending agreement in place, although the fiscal year ended last week. Leaders are hoping negotiations will wrap up over the coming days and the House is planning to hold voting sessions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Talks on what is expected to be a roughly $42 billion spending plan are centered on a proposal for additional outlays for public schools that is backed by Gov. Tom Wolf. Lawmakers’ inability to pass a budget may eventually halt some state payments, although that sort of fallout likely will take several weeks to affect government services.