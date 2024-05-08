Capitol Hunger Garden Back To Help Feed Needy

HARRISBURG – State lawmakers, food growers, and advocates celebrated the 14th opening season of the Capitol Hunger Garden and to share the important role the garden plays to those in need in the Harrisburg area. The state Legislative Hunger Caucus seeks to raise awareness for hunger. The most visible of the caucus’s initiatives is the Capitol Hunger Garden, which is a joint effort of the PA General Assembly. Last year’s Hunger Garden yielded over 830 pounds of produce which consisted of many different vegetables and herbs to benefit Central PA Food Bank and Downtown Daily Bread.