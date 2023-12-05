Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Today

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro and other state officials will kick off the holiday season at the 2023 Annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Rev. Anjel Scarborough of All Saints Episcopal Church in Hershey and the Central Dauphin High School Choir will join the governor for the ceremony this afternoon. This year’s Christmas tree is a 20-foot Douglas fir provided by Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County. It is decorated in 1,250 LED lights and adorned with over 700 ornaments provided by Pre-K for PA students and PA Department of Aging senior centers from across the Commonwealth.