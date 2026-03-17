Cap For Rental Application Fees

HARRISBURG – Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank and Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin have reintroduced legislation to place reasonable limits on rental application fees in PA. Rental application fees can range from $25 to $75, often higher than the administrative costs associated with processing an application. The bill would cap rental application fees at the cost incurred by a landlord to conduct a background check, or $50, whichever amount is less. Schwank said the legislation is in response to constituents expressing frustration with exorbitant fees charged just to apply for an apartment. Laughlin said no Pennsylvanian should have to pay more than what it actually costs to apply for a rental. This legislation ensures fairness in the housing market and protects renters from unnecessary fees, while still allowing landlords to cover legitimate administrative costs.