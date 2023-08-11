Cancel Culture/Assault On Free Speech Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a panel discussion from the 2023 National Religious Broadcasters Convention on the subject of cancel culture and the assault on free speech. A panel of influential conservative voices discuss the negative impact of cancel culture on American society and particularly people of faith, who are targeted for holding traditional Judeo-Christian values and beliefs. David Brody, Chief Political Analyst at CBN News, is moderator of the discussion along with panelists: conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager, conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, political commentator Brandon Tatum, and the Christian Post’s CEO Christopher Chou. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5 Alive. You can also listen to the program at wdac.com under “podcasts.”