Call To Investigate Philadelphia D.A. Over Handling Of Lawmaker’s Arrest Warrant

HARRISBURG – PA House Republicans sent a letter to state Attorney General Michelle Henry calling on her office to investigate Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on the handling of the arrest warrant issued for Philadelphia County Rep. Kevin Boyle and any possible election law violations. House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says the involvement by Krasner and his office in the issuance and withdrawal of the arrest warrant issued for Rep. Boyle on the literal eve of a primary election in which he was a candidate for office raises serious questions. Philadelphia County Rep. Martina White noted the alleged conduct is part of a long history of the Philadelphia D.A’s Office not having respect for the law. The lawmakers say a state investigation into how the matter was handled is well in order. You can read their letter to the state Attorney General by clicking on the picture below.