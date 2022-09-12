Call To Donate To Local Food Banks

HARRISBURG – September is Hunger Action Month. According to Feeding PA, nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians are struggling with hunger; and of that population, 500,000 are children. The charitable food network has seen an unprecedented rise in need due to the pandemic coupled with the economic downturn and high inflation now affecting every Pennsylvanian. Local food banks, which serve all 67 counties by distributing more than 164 million pounds of food, remain in constant need. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument is asking for donations of non-perishable items to local food banks. Lancaster County residents can find a food bank near them here. Aument’s legislative district office at 301 E. Main Street in Lititz is collecting food donations. Those collections will then be given to local food banks at the end of the month, with the donation period running now through Sept. 30. You can learn more about Feeding PA and their mission at feedingpa.org.