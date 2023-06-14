Call To Conserve Water In Lancaster County Community

ELIZABETHTOWN – One Lancaster County community is asking its customers to reduce the use of water. The Elizabethtown Area Water Authority has implemented Stage I of their Drought Contingency Plan due to the lack of substantial rainfall in the past 3 months which has resulted in well levels and stream flows that are far below those typically experienced this time of year. The stage asks for voluntary reductions in water usage. Tips for saving water include running the dishwasher and washing machine less often, skip washing your vehicles, water your lawn only if necessary, and check for and repair any household leaks.