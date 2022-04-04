Call To Allow Vote On Statute Of Limitations On Child Sex Abuse Survivors

HARRISBURG – Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi was joined by Gov. Tom Wolf and other officials calling on the PA Senate’s Republican leadership to allow an up-or-down vote on legislation that would extend PA’s statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse survivors. Rozzi’s House Bill 951 would provide a retroactive two-year window for victims abused during childhood to file civil lawsuits, no matter how long ago the abuse took place. It also would partially lift sovereign immunity protection for public institutions in sexual abuse cases, holding both public and private institutions accountable. The bill passed the state House on April 7, 2021. Fourteen days later, it passed the Senate Judiciary Committee, but has not advanced from there despite the advocacy of hundreds of abuse survivors, including Rozzi himself. In 2019, Rozzi led the successful effort to abolish PA’s criminal statute of limitations on childhood sexual abuse.