Call To Action Against “Designer Xanax”

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday joined a coalition of 21 Attorneys General calling on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to take emergency action to ban a drug linked to deaths in PA and across the country. The coalition sounded the alarm on bromazolam, a dangerous and unregulated designer drug often referred to as “designer Xanax.” The synthetic drug is highly potent and unpredictable, especially when mixed with opioids. Narcan is ineffective against the drug in overdose emergencies. The drug emerged in PA in 2022, when they contributed to 59 overdose deaths. That figure nearly tripled a year later, according to the PA Department of Health. You can read the complete letter by clicking on the banner below.