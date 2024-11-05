Call For Prayer And Vote For America

LANCASTER – With an all important election being held today, Dr. David Jeremiah, the Bible teacher on “Turning Point” is calling on Christians to pray for America as we approach this important time in our history and to get the polls to cast your vote. Dr. Jeremiah said our vote is a powerful tool and if we use it to uphold our Christian values, we can ensure that future generations will experience the same freedom that we have known.He added that we face critical, moral decisions that will shape the days ahead. “Turning Point” with Dr. David Jeremiah can be heard weekdays on WDAC at 12 midnight, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

You can watch the “Prayer For America” by clicking on the photo below.

