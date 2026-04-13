Call For PA To Opt In Federal Tax Credit Program

HARRISBURG – Renewed calls for PA’s governor to to opt into a new, federal tax credit program designed to expand opportunities for K-12 students are being spearheaded by Rep. Martina White of Philadelphia and U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon. White supports PA’s participation in the new program under which tax filers can receive a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 when they donate to approved scholarship organizations. The donations will help cover education costs such as tuition, tutoring and school supplies. Secretary McMahon added her voice to the growing, bipartisan chorus asking for Gov. Josh Shapiro to opt in, as 27 other governors already have. White said, “Secretary McMahon recognizes the importance of growing our state’s already robust options for families seeking the best educational opportunities for their children.” Speaking at a press conference, McMahon emphasized that families with choices are better able to address their concerns about class size, test scores, security, curriculum and learning styles.