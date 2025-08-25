Cadets Graduate From PSP Academy

HARRISBURG – PA State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris celebrated the graduation of the 173rd Cadet Class of the PA State Police Academy. Fifty-nine new PA State Police troopers completed 28 weeks of comprehensive training and will now be assigned to stations across the Commonwealth, where they will begin serving their communities. Col. Paris said, “Today is the result of months of hard work, determination, bravery, and selflessness. I am proud to call members of the 173rd Cadet Class troopers, and I have full confidence that they will succeed in answering the call to serve, protect, and uphold the law throughout our great Commonwealth.”