Busy Weekend For Maryland Lawmakers

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers have overridden Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill to expand access to abortion. Maryland will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants to provide them. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost. Democrats, who control the General Assembly, had the three-fifths majority vote needed to override the governor’s veto. Hogan also said he would neither veto nor sign a measure that sets accelerated greenhouse gas reduction goals for the state and takes a variety of steps to meet that goal. The measure will become law without Hogan’s signature. Lawmakers have also overridden Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of measures to create a paid family leave insurance program and other bills. The House and Senate both had the three-fifths majority vote in each chamber to override the vetoes. Lawmakers overrode the governor’s veto of a measure to prohibit a law enforcement officer from conducting custodial interrogation of a child, unless the child has consulted with an attorney. Another bill lawmakers enacted over the governor’s veto will require firearms dealers to have security measures in place at stores.